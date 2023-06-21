Earlier this year, Pharrell Williams was named Men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton. Yesterday, he debuted the Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection in Paris, and countless celebrity guests attended to show their support. Pharrell appears in a clip alongside one guest, Swizz Beatz, where he reveals that there’s one title he’ll never be taking over.

When Swizz calls Pharrell the new “Louis Vuitton Don,” he’s immediately stopped in his tracks. “Nah nah nah,” Pharrell corrects him, “I’m the Pupil King, I’m a student.” He continues, “‘Louis Vuitton Don’ is the one great Kanye West, period.” When Swizz Beatz asks him how he’s feeling amid the debut, he says he’s “electrified with gratitude.” He goes on, “My appointment in this position is a tribute to our brother Virgil. I’m grateful, man. God is the greatest.” Pharrell replaces the late Virgil Abloh, who previously held the title. He served as Men’s Creative Director at Louis Vuitton beginning in 2018, up until he tragically passed away of heart cancer in 2021.

Pharrell Calls Himself The “Pupil King”

Pusha T put on quite the show, walking the runway and debuting a new Clipse song that appears to diss Jim Jones. The new track is tentatively named “Chains ’n Whips.” Jay-Z took the stage to perform some of his greatest hits, including “N***as In Paris,” “PSA,” and more. He also joined Pharrell on his big night, with the two performing “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” and “Frontin’.”

Other celebrity guests at the event included Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Offset, Kim Kardashian, and many more. Beyonce also, of course, accompanied her husband at the event. Pharrell told Women’s Wear Daily prior to the runway show, “Every day, I gotta pinch myself.” He continued, “because it’s an appointment, and I was chosen.” Pharrell says, “Pietro saw something, and I’m touched by that and I honour that every day.”

