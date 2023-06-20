Paris fashion week kicked off today with the Louis Vuitton show taking place tonight. While many have been citing the various celebrities who’ve shown up like Jay-Z and Beyonce, and Zendaya, there’s also plenty of fashion to behold. Pharrell is making his debut as lead designer of Louis Vuitton’s Menswear with a new line that was debuted today. He took over the position last year following the role staying unfilled for a while after the death of Virgil Abloh. As you’d expect from somebody with as many celebrity friends as Pharrell, the stars came out for his show.

In a video currently going viral, Pusha T reacts to Pharrell’s absolutely insane new watch. The minimal and technical looking piece is a collaboration between Ferrari and Richard Mille. In the video Pusha T expressed his disbelief at how thin the watch is, comparing it to a “credit card.” The video is making the rounds not just for Pusha T’s hilarious reaction but also people’s judgements of the piece itself. Many in the comments claim its another example of how people will buy anything with a designers name on it.

Pusha T And Pharrell In Paris

The celebs have shown out for Pharrell and the Louis Vuitton fashion show. Pictures are still coming in but Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, and more have already been spotted. In an interview before the show Pharrell seemed more than ready to step into Virgil’s big shoes. “Every day, I gotta pinch myself because it’s an appointment, and I was chosen,” he explained. Last week he revealed that Rihanna was his choice for the face of his upcoming line.

Pharrell has managed to keep busy in both fashion and music recently. On top of dropping a new track of his own last week, he also took part in the 10th anniversary celebration of Daft Punk’s final album Random Access Memories. What do you think of Pharrell’s new watch and Pusha T’s hilarious reaction to it? Let us know in the comment section below.

