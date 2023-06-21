Pharrell had some tricks up his sleeve for his first-ever runway show as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton. Zendaya, Rihanna, & A$AP Rocky, and Kim Kardashian all came through to witness Pharrell, along with Jay-Z and Beyonce. However, Jay didn’t limit his appearance to a front-row seat. The billionaire mogul also hit the stage with Pharrell at the afterparty to dive into a few of his biggest records, including one of his collaborations with Kanye West that would only be appropriate to perform in France’s capital.

Jay hit the stage, dripped out in a custom Louis Vuitton jacket, as he performed records like “N***as In Paris,” “PSA,” and his verse on MC Panjabi’s “Beware (Remix).” Of course, he also joined Pharrell on stage to deliver a performance of their single “ I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” and “Frontin’.” Clearly, Pharrell had to do it big at the Louis Vuitton show which debuted the LV’s Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Collection. The stage itself was located in front of the Louis Vuitton headquarters.

Read More: Rihanna Stays Booked & Busy As The Face Of Pharrell’s First Louis Vuitton Men’s Campaign

Jay-Z & More Pop Out For Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Jay Z performing at #LouisVittton SS24 by Pharrell Williams pic.twitter.com/uc03Wr1JlT — HIGHEST🚀 (@ablemanaf) June 20, 2023

Pharrell pulled from his wheelhouse of collaborators for his debut as Louis Vuitton’s Creative Director. Besides Jay-Z touching the stage, Skateboard P also pulled a few of his close collaborators for the presentation. Pusha T and Malice walked the runway, debuting a new Clipse single that seemingly addresses the beef with Jim Jones. The Dipset rapper hasn’t responded so far. However, it seems like the Louis Vuitton runway show could be the beginning of a surgical summer.

The legendary producer spoke to WWD ahead of the Louis Vuitton show where he detailed his journey to get to the position at LV. “Every day, I gotta pinch myself because it’s an appointment, and I was chosen,” he told WWD. “Pietro saw something, and I’m touched by that and I honor that every day.” Check out the footage from Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton after party above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read More: Pharrell Williams Reveals How He Feels About First Louis Vuitton Collection