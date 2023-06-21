It looks like Pusha T will be coming through with some heat this summer in the form of a new single from the Clipse. Although they previously linke dup on Kanye’s “Use This Gospel,” Pusha T and Malice made their formal return on 2022’s “Punch Bowl” from I Know Nigo before joining forces, once again, on It’s Almost Dry closer, “I Pray For You.” From there, the two continued to perform together and also dropped their previously unreleased debut album, Exclusive Audio Footage on streaming services.

However, at the Louis Vuitton fashion show, we received a snippet of what appears to be a new single from the brotherly duo. As Pusha T and Malice walked the runway, Pharrell debuted a new single from the Clipse that already made waves online. As much as fans are ecstatic to receive new music from the Virginia duo, many quickly picked up on what seems to be a response to Jim Jones, who suggested that Push was undeserving of his #29 spot on Billboard’s top 50 greatest rappers list.

Pharrell Vibes With The Clipse

Despite the apparent shots toward Jim Jones, Pharrell seems to be enthusiastic about the upcoming effort from the Clipse. A new clip emerged this morning of Skateboard P, Pusha T, and Malice posted up in what appears to be a backstage area where they’re bopping their heads to the songs. Pharrell, specifically, begins singing along to the hook with incredible enthusiasm. No word on when the single will arrive but we anticipate that it’ll surface sometime this summer.

The star-studded Louis Vuitton show also had Malice and Pusha T walking the runway, which is where they debuted the upcoming single. However, Pharrell also brought out even more guests at the afterparty, including Jay-Z, who was in attendance with Beyonce. The rapper joined P on stage to perform a few of their collaborations as well as records like “PSA” and his verse on Panjabi MC’s “Beware (Remix).” Check out P and the Clipse backstage above. How’s the new single sounding? Let us know in the comment section below.

