Pusha T’s currently taking It’s Almost Dry overseas for a string of festival dates in Europe. However, it seems like he’s plotting away on the release of new music. The rapper shared a video recap from his performance at Primavera Sound at Porto, Portugal where he issued a message to the rest of his peers in the hip-hop space. “Fun fact: had I not had to do these shows, I would’ve been f***in’ y’all up this summer,” he said. “I’m talking about really smoking you n***as, man.”

It remains unclear who Pusha T is currently speaking about but he’s evidently feeling inspired these days. “Hope you enjoyed all the highlights from this run. This marks the beginning of summer for me, and I’m feeling competitive…how about you?” he wrote. Hopefully, this is an indication that he has new music on the way before the year comes to an end. He continues to ride high off of the success of It’s Almost Dry, although he hasn’t released much music since then.

What's Next For Pusha T?

Although Push didn’t mention any names, his recent comments could be a slight jab towards Jim Jones. Following Dipset’s appearance at Drake’s Apollo Theater concerts, Jones said that Pusha T doesn’t deserve a spot on Billboard’s Top 50 greatest rappers list. Ultimately, these comments caused a storm on social media but Pusha T seemingly brushed it off after his appearance at Fear Of God’s runway show.

In the last year, Pusha T continued to tease the release of several projects. One, his follow-up to It’s Almost Dry, although it’s unclear if that will see the light of day anytime soon. Given that he parted ways from G.O.O.D Music, it remains unclear if Kanye West will produce his next opus. Secondly, he and DJ Drama have confirmed that they’re working on a Gangsta Grillzˆmixtape together. No update on when we might expect that to arrive but hopefully, the two come through with a single to hold us down for the summer. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Pusha T’s next project.

