primavera sound
- MusicPusha T Says He'd Be "Really Smoking" Rappers This Summer If He Wasn't On TourPusha T sounds like he's itching to return to the booth. By Aron A.
- MusicKendrick Lamar Brings Out Clones For Primavera Sound PerformanceKendrick Lamar brought out a crowd of doppelgängers at Primavera Sound.By Cole Blake
- MusicKendrick Lamar To Headline Primavera Sound 2023Kendrick Lamar will be headlining Primavera Sound in 2023.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott Praises Björk As One Of His "Biggest Inspirations"Travis Scott credited Björk as one of his "biggest inspirations" at Primavera Sound.By Cole Blake
- MusicPlayboi Carti Throws His Guitarist To The Ground During Live ShowCarti was getting very into the music last night.By Alexander Cole
- MusicT-Pain Believes Travis Scott Is Ready To "Prove" Himself: "I Know Where His Heart Is"Following the news that Scott would be returning to festival stages for the first time since Astroworld, T-Pain has faith in the rapper.By Erika Marie
- MusicTravis Scott To Headline 1st Festival Since Astroworld TragedyTravis Scott is scheduled to headline his first music festival since Astroworld, at Primavera Sound, later this year.By Cole Blake
- MusicPrimavera Sound Festival Postponed Facing Coronavirus ConcernsPrimavera Sound Festival will now be held at the end of August after being delayed facing concerns regarding the Coronavirus.By Cole Blake
- MusicPrimavera Sound 2020 Line-Up: Tyler, The Creator, Young Thug, & MorePrimavera Sound has a stacked line-up this year.By Cole Blake
- MusicDanny Brown Performs New Song From "uknowhatimsayin?"Danny Brown took the stage at Primavera and debuted his new song, "Best Life."
By Aron A.
- MusicFKA Twigs Announces International Tour Beginning In MayFKA Twigs would rather globetrot than take to the road.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B, Future & Pusha-T To Headline 2019 Primavera Festival LineupHip-hop's finest are landing in foreign markets!By Devin Ch
- MusicFrank Ocean Cancels Primavera Sound PerformanceThis is the third consecutive festival appearance Frank has pulled out of this year.By Trevor Smith