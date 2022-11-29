Kendrick Lamar will headline Primavera Sound in 2023 in Barcelona and Madrid. His cousin, Baby Keem, as well as NxWorries, Pusha T, and other artists will be rounding out the lineup.

Other artists to perform at the festival include FKA Twigs, Sparks, Laurie Anderson, Japanese Breakfast, Sudan Archives, Four Tet, Le Tigre, Caroline Polachek, Turnstile, Kelela, Alex G, Alvvays, as well as Death Grips, and more.

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 26: US rapper and musician Kendrick Lamar headlines on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The festival’s announcement comes as Lamar is currently on tour in Europe. He’s performing songs off of his latest studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. He released the album back in May to critical and commercial success.

The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200, with appearances from Sampha, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, and more. It opened by selling 295,000 album-equivalent units. It’s up for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

In addition to the Grammys, Lamar is also hoping his short film, We Cry Together, is nominated at the Academy Awards. Dave Free, Lamar, and Jack Schreir all co-directed the project, while it stars Lamar alongside Taylour Paige.

Baby Keem has been performing along with Kendrick Lamar on “The Big Steppers Tour.” He released a studio album of his own, The Melodic Blue, back in 2021. He also appeared on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Primavera Sound 2023 will be held on June 4 at the Parc Del Fòrum in Barcelona, and June 9 at Madrid’s Arganda Del Rey.

Check out the full lineup for Primavera Sound 2023 below.

[Via]