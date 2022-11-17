Kendrick Lamar is back with new visuals. On Tuesday, the Compton rapper unleashed the video for “Rich Spirit” just a day after receiving several Grammy nominations. In the Calmatic directed video, Kendrick finds himself trapped inside a barren building. The visual marks the third video from his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album.

Kendrick leads the 2023 Grammy Award nominations with eight nods in total. K Dot made history as the first artist to have his first 4 albums get nominated for Album of the Year. The video comes on the heels of Dot teaming up with the award-winning menswear designer Martine Rose.

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 26: US rapper and musician Kendrick Lamar headlines on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Kendrick made a rare Instagram appearance to show his appreciation for the menswear designer. “Bucketlist to work with martine rose,” Kendrick posted. “She camera shy but gangsta say hello to my young.” Kendrick’s critically acclaimed project, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart.

His Grammy nominations include Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “The Heart Part 5,” Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

K Dot has still found time to tour the world. Tim Hinshaw, Amazon Music’s head of R&B and hip-hop, spoke highly of Kendrick’s Paris performance. “As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing good kid, m.A.A.d city for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighborhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for. It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be.”

Kendrick deserves every single Grammy.



Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is everything you’d want in an album



•Best Rap Album

•Album Of The Year

•Record Of The Year

•Best Rap Song

•Best Rap Performance

•Best Melodic Rap Performance

•Best Music Video pic.twitter.com/b0MHLOKbTU — Section 80. (@GLOCK___40) November 15, 2022

Check out “Rich Spirit” video. Catch The Big Steppers Tour in a city new you.