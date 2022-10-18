If you didn’t nab tickets for Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers World Tour, worry not – the Compton lyricist is taking fans on the road with him as he live streams a sold-out show all the way from Paris’ Accor Arena this Saturday (October 22).

The exciting news was shared on Tuesday (October 18), coinciding with the 10-year anniversary of K-Dot’s Good Kid, m.A.A.d City album, and as Variety notes, fans in over 240 countries and territories worldwide will be able to tune in to the Amazon Prime Video stream.

Kendrick Lamar poses backstage as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar, during Cannes Lions 2022, at Spotify Beach on June 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify)

The show’s scheduled time is set for 2 PM ET on Saturday and will be free exclusively on Prime, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, as well as on the Amazon Music app. Aside from Lamar’s highly anticipated performance, viewers will also catch sets from pgLang’s Tanna Leone as well as Baby Keem.

Afterward, Kung Fu Kenny’s set will be made available to view on-demand following the initial streaming event.

“As a kid from the west side of Compton, hearing ‘Good Kid, m.A.A.d City’ for the first time and seeing Kendrick’s journey from neighbourhood hero to global superstar ignited a fire in me that I’m forever grateful for. It showed me that no matter where you start in life, hard work and dedication will put you where you hope and dream to be,” Tim Hinshaw, Amazon Music’s head of R&B and hip-hop shared.

live from paris this saturday 10.22

8pm cest / 11am pt / 2pm et pic.twitter.com/6j2mCiAhZf — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) October 18, 2022

He continued, “Now, 10 years later, it’s almost poetic that two kids from the same city with similar, but different dreams have landed in Paris to celebrate not just that record but Kendrick’s latest revolutionary album, ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.’ We’re honoured to sponsor this tour and bring this show to fans around the world.”

The upcoming stream was produced by Live Nation and presented by Rotation, Amazon Music’s hip-hop and R&B brand.

So far, Lamar has already toured in cities across North America, and he’s set to make stops in Europe, UK, and Australia before closing out The Big Steppers Tour at Auckland’s Spark Arena on December 17 – check out the full list of tour dates here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.