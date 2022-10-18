Kendrick Lamar’s second studio album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, has officially been on the Billboard 200 chart for a decade. The acclaimed album was released back in October 2012 and has remained on the top chart in the 10 years since.

Good kid, m.A.A.d city began its run by debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200 with 242,000 units sold in its first week. For the most recent ranking, good kid landed at #43.

The album features guest appearances from Drake, Dr. Dre, Jay-Z, Jay Rock, Anna Wise, and MC Eiht, as well as production from Dre, Just Blaze, Pharrell Williams, Hit-Boy, and more.

In addition to its Billboard dominance, good kid was also recently recognized by Rolling Stone as the publication’s pick for the greatest concept album of all time, beating out Green Day’s American Idiot for the top spot on the recent list.

Good kid helped thrust Lamar into the mainstream, setting him up to become recognized as one of the best rappers of all time. Just three years later he would release To Pimp a Butterfly, which earned him the Grammy for Best Rap Album.

In the years since good kid, Lamar has released several albums in addition to To Pimp a Butterfly, including 2016’s Untitled Unmastered, 2017’s Damn, and 2022’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

