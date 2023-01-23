Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 album, DAMN, has spent 300 Weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, according to Chart Data. The album has never left the chart since its release.

Lamar dropped the project back in April 2017. It features production credits from James Blake, Steve Lacy, BadBadNotGood, Greg Kurstin, The Alchemist, and 9th Wonder, among others. As for guest vocals, Rihanna, Zacari, and U2 are all featured on the album.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 24: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

DAMN debuted atop the US Billboard 200 with 603,000 album-equivalent units earned in its first week. It finished the year ranked as the number-one album on the Billboard 200 for 2017. Its popularity continued through the following year when it remained the thirteenth most popular album for 2018. The Recording Industry Association of America has since certified the album triple platinum.

The most popular tracks from DAMN include “Humble,” “DNA,” and “Love.”

The success of DAMN follows in line with the rest of Kendrick Lamar’s commercially successful work. His project, good kid, m.A.A.d city., recently became the first hip-hop studio album to spend 10 years on the Billboard chart. Additionally, his latest release, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, topped the Billboard 200 chart, opening with 295,000 album-equivalent units. The album also landed Lamar a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Fans of Lamar will be able to catch him at Governor’s Ball, later this year. The iconic New York festival announced its full lineup for 2023, earlier this month. Other artists include Lil Nas X, Rina Sawayama, Pusha T, Lil Uzi Vert, Snail Mail, and more.

Revisit Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN below.

