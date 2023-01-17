January is already halfway over, which means festival season is rapidly approaching. To prepare for the coming months, several of the biggest events have already been unleashing their lineups, including Coachella. As far as east coast concerts go, Governor’s Ball is one of the first to show off its impressive roster of artists for the upcoming weekend of live tunes and fun in the sun.

It will take place in New York City’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 9 – 11. The 2023 edition of the beloved festival is sure to bring in music lovers from various genres. Friday will see Lizzo headline after names like Lil Uzi Vert, Diplo, Omar Apollo, and Joey Bada$$ take the stage.

The next day, Odesza will have the final show of the evening. However, many are eager to see what Lil Baby will have in store for his set that same night. On Monday (January 16), the Atlanta native teased that he has “New Music Otw.” The news came via the caption of his latest Instagram upload.

The images find the My Turn hitmaker sporting a double denim look. He also wears a fluffy pink bucket hat on his head. While the photos don’t exactly reveal what we can expect to hear from him, it is evident that the father of two is feeling more confident than ever before.

Before his Saturday set at Governor’s Ball, attendees will also hear from Oliver Tree, Syd, Finneas, and Amber Mark.

For those that stick around for the festival’s final day, countless major performances are in store. Earlier in the day, acts like Phony Ppl, Sabrina Claudio, and Pinkpantheress will give it their all.

As if that weren’t enough, the evening will see shows from Tems, Central Cee, Pusha T, Giveon, Lil Nas X, and finally, Kendrick Lamar to end the weekend with a bang.

While several of the stars on the roster are causing excitement to buzz in the air, it’s Lil Baby who really has the hip-hop community talking. His last release came in the form of October’s It’s Only Me.

Rapper Lil Baby performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Since then, the most recent headlines surrounding the rapper have been about him unfollowing Gunna on Instagram in the midst of the YSL RICO drama. Read more about that here, and check back later for more music news updates.

[Via]