Another Coachella is heading our way, and today, the festival has announced its official line-up. Days ago, speculative reports circulated regarding who would take the stages in California’s desert oasis. The annual festival hosts some of the world’s most popular, top-selling artists, and this year, it’s returning for two weekends that will host dozens of artists and thousands of fans.

Headliners include Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean, and each weekend is just as stacked as the others. Bad Bunny is one of the most popular artists in the world, and he’ll tackle the first weekend along with Metro Boomin, Pusha T, Burna Boy, Gorillaz, and Kaytranada.

Photo Provided By Coachella

The second weekend of Coachella hosts Blackpink at the main attraction as Kid LAROI, Rosalía, 070 Shake, and Flo Milli are also listed. Frank Ocean will close things out the third weekend with the help of A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Björk, Willow, Rae Sremmurd, Kali Uchis, and Latto.

According to a press release, “very limited Weekend 1 passes remain,” so Coachella recommends opting for Weekend 2. Presale tickets are available on Friday, January 13, at 11:00 a.m., but it “does not guarantee pass type, packages or camping.”

“YouTube returns in 2023 as the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends on our official YouTube channel,” the release added. “Delivering iconic performances, exciting behind-the-scenes content, and so much more to millions of fans around the world.”

Some fans noted that there aren’t as many Hip Hop and Rap acts as there have been in previous years. However, there are still several notable artists from the culture that will certainly command attention.

Take a look at the full 2023 Coachella line-up above, and let us know if you’ll be making any of these dates.