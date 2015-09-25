Back to Artists

Rae Sremmurd

Real Name
Khalif "Swae Lee" Brown, and Aaquil "Slim Jimmy" Brown
Alias Name
Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy
Date of Birth
Jan. 1, 1970 - Age 54
Hometown
Tupelo, Mississippi.
Label
EarDrummers
Artist Bio

Brother duo Rae Sremmurd is one of the hottest artists out right now. They got their start by throwing parties in their hometown, showcasing their cool, young energy. They eventually gained enough buzz to be introduced to Mike WiLL Made It, and a mighty relationship budded. Their debut album SremmLife birthed 4 hit singles, two of which are certified Platinum (“No Flex Zone,” “No Type”). The album topped at the number 1 spots on the US R&B and Rap charts and number 5 on the overall US Charts. They duo has come out with a ton of steam, working with major artists such as Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Baauer, AlunaGeorge, Ty$, Future, Juicy J, and more. They're currently prepping a sophomore album, SremmLife 2.
