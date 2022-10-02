Bad Bunny is one of the biggest music acts in the world right now. His newest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, has earned the most weeks as No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year. His recent performance at the Puerto Rico Coliseum broke Puerto Rican attendance records. Los Angeles has honored him with his own day.

Bad Bunny is now paying LA back for the kindness with two massive back-to-back shows at SoFi stadium. For one of the performances, he was joined by none other than Cardi B. Cardi, one of the only people on the planet who could perhaps rival Bunny’s fame, drew a huge reaction from the crowd, and performed a few of her biggest hits.

Unsurprisingly, she performed “I Like It,” a track on which Bad Bunny himself is featured. She also performed her breakout song, “Bodak Yellow,” and got the entire crowd rapping along with her.

The other night, Bad Bunny had another surprise guest, Ivy Queen, who has collaborated with Bad Bunny before, including on the “Yo Perreo Sola” remix. Other guests included Chencho Corleone, who appears on “Me Porto Bonito,” and Jowell and Randy, the minds behind “Safaera.”

Bad Bunny has now finished the North American leg of his World’s Hottest Tour, and to say it’s been a huge success is putting it mildly. It was the top-grossing tour of August, and saw the Puerto Rican rapper selling out some of the US’s largest venues.

Meanwhile, Un Verano Sin Ti stays winning, currently sitting at number 2 on the Billboard chart months after its release.

[via]