October 1st has been declared “Bad Bunny Day” in Los Angeles, as announced by City Councilman Kevin de León on Friday. The resolution was introduced as Bad Bunny kicked off a two-night stretch of shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.

“The City of L.A.’s population is 50 percent Latino, one of the largest Latino populations in the world outside Latin American countries,” de León told the media. “Bad Bunny’s cultural impact will have a tremendous and positive influence on future generations and will redefine Latino culture in Los Angeles and beyond for years to come.”

Councilman de León will present Bunny with a certificate for the honor ahead of his Saturday show.

Bunny has been touring to promote his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti, which was released back in May. While months old at this point, the project has continued to dominate the Billboard charts and has even spent the most weeks atop the Billboard 200 in 2022 for any album.

“It’s a record to play in the summer, on the beach, as a playlist,” Bunny told the New York Times, earlier this year. “The album is very Caribbean, in every sense: with its reggaeton, its mambo, with all those rhythms, and I like it that way.”

