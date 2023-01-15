After Gunna’s release from prison following a plea deal, the rap world reacted with mixed emotions. Many thought the YSL rapper snitched on his codefendants, while others understand the circumstances. However, some are apparently taking stronger stances. Lil Durk teased a song on Instagram that seemingly shaded Gunna, while Lil Baby unfollowed the “pushin p” rapper on Instagram.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Gunna attends the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

“What happened to Virgil? He probably gon’ tell,” rapper Durk in the song tease. “I let him go because Timo ain’t selling / Thank 7 and Booka I’m bragging on Melvin / When lil boo and them mad it ain’t nothing you can tell them / I can tell you what I did for the streets / you got the paperwork, did it and reached / I got on Clubhouse and got in the beef.”

Moreover, both Durkio and Gunna appeared on the track “What Happened To Virgil,” which is what really points this diss. Also, there’s the mention of paperwork. While this could honestly be interpreted as an open diss, it’s hard not to think of Gunna given their collab and the timeliness of his release. Still, this one is relatively up in the air.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Lil Baby stopped following his “Drip Too Hard” co-spitter on Instagram. What makes this exchange interesting is that the It’s Only Me rapper has a collab album with both these artists. In fact, given the wide overlap of their fanbases, this news is as sad as it is understandable. With the current conversation around snitching, artists are bound to draw the line somewhere.

These developments came during Young Thug’s RICO trial, which he faces with 13 other codefendants. Furthermore, the last update we got was a report that someone tried to smuggle marijuana to an unnamed defendant.

lil baby and gunna’s run was legendary while it lasted 😢 pic.twitter.com/s5ygsDhnRc — ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ (@LAxFLAME) January 15, 2023

What do you think of Lil Durk seemingly dissing Gunna and Lil Baby unfollowing his Atlanta partner? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for the latest from Gunna, snitch allegations, and the YSL case.