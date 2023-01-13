After Gunna was released from jail after accepting a plea deal and it has been non-stop allegations of snitching on YSL. Gunna’s team has denied the rapper cooperated with authorities while agreeing to a guilty plea, but the conversations haven’t ceased. DDG recently came forward to defend his “Elon Musk” collaborator, prompting a complaint from Tekashi 6ix9ine.

According to the controversial artist, his peers didn’t react the same way toward him as they are in defense of Gunna. DDG addressed criticism during a Livestream with DJ Akademiks.

Akademiks brought up that several artists haven’t openly shared opinions about Gunna. According to the blogger, some are watching comment sections to see how the public responds.

“I think that’s fake, though,” said DDG. “If you f*ck with him, then you f*ck with him. I don’t really be looking.”

“Me personally, I don’t claim to be like, in the streets or like, a part of none of that bullsh*t,” he also shared. “I’m thinking about gettin’ money, you know what I mean? So, it’s like, I look at Gunna as a cool n*gga. A n*gga that embraced me as an artist and put me in a different type of space. On some like—not necessarily some big homie sh*t, but like, I just f*ck with him a different type of way than—I don’t know. That sh*t ain’t got nothin’ to do with me.”

DDG admitted that he and Gunna aren’t best friends but further said he only communicates with a handful of people in the industry.

“I ain’t finna switch up over no allegations or whatever other n*ggas sayin’. I just don’t ride waves. That’s just not what I do.”

Meanwhile, the RICO case against the remaining YSL co-defendants is moving forward. We’re in the thick of jury selections, which has been a journey all its own. It was recently reported that the judge ordered a juror who missed a hearing to write a 30-page essay in lieu of a 20-day jail sentence.

Check out DDG explaining his position to DJ Akademiks above.