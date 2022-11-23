Gunna has shared a message for his fans on his Instagram Story. The Atlanta rapper is currently awaiting trial in the upcoming YSL RICO case.

“God is Good,” he wrote over a black screen.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Gunna attends his DS4EVER LA Listening Party on January 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DS4EVER Presented by Gunna, Young Stoner Life Records, 300 Entertainment)

The comment comes following Judge Ural Glanville’s recent denial of Gunna’s third request for release from jail. The prosecution argued that the rapper would intimidate witnesses if allowed out on bond before his January trial. Young Thug has also been repeatedly denied bond for similar reasons.

Gunna’s lawyer, Steven Sadow, says that they respect the ruling, but still disagree.

“Gunna is innocent of the charge against him and should not be in jail pending trial,” Sadow said at the time, before adding, “The prosecution has produced no evidence that supports or justifies the denial of bond. Keeping Gunna detained is a miscarriage justice and fundamentally unfair.”

Along with Gunna and Young Thug, 26 other defendants will also be on trial for the massive case.

The YSL trial will begin on January 9. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis previously requested to delay the trial until March 2023, however, she was denied.

One of the biggest controversies surrounding the trial is the use of lyrics in court. The prosecution has stated before that they plan to submit Gunna and Thug’s lyrics as evidence of their criminal behavior. The move has warranted significant backlash and even galvanized politicians in other states to ban the move. T.I., Bun B, and Ari Melber recently hosted a panel at ComplexCon to address their concerns about the prosecution’s decision.

Check out Gunna's Instagram post below

