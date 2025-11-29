Anthony Davis Warms Up In LeBron 22s During Return To LA

Comcast NBCUniversal and the NBA Celebrate USA Basketball at Paris 2024 Olympics
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Anthony Davis and LeBron James attend "A Celebration of Olympic Basketball" Presented by NBC Universal and NBA at Team USA House, Palais Brongniart on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for NBC Universal)
Anthony Davis warmed up in the Nike LeBron 22 during his first game back in Los Angeles since the blockbuster trade.

Anthony Davis made headlines last night before the Lakers and Mavericks even tipped off. During warmups, Davis was spotted wearing a pair of Nike LeBron 22s, a surprising but symbolic choice given the backdrop of his huge trade earlier this year.

The move instantly sparked conversation because this was his first game back in Los Angeles since the February trade that sent him to Dallas in exchange for Luka Doncic. That deal has looked rough for the Mavericks so far.

Dallas sits near the bottom of the standings, and Davis has missed significant time with injuries. Meanwhile, Luka has elevated the Lakers into one of the best teams in the league. Seeing Davis in LeBrons on his return added another layer to an already emotional night.

It hinted that despite the noise surrounding the trade, the relationship between Davis and LeBron remains steady. The two shared moments on the court, and there were no signs of tension. The Lakers ultimately beat the Mavericks 129–119, continuing the contrast between the two franchises since the swap.

AD's pregame sneaker choice reminded fans of the years he spent beside LeBron chasing titles. It was subtle, but it definitely says a lot.

Anthony Davis Wears Nike LeBron 22

The LeBron 22 shown here features a clean white upper with glossy panels. Blue marble graphics cover the midsole and heel. The Swoosh blends into the pattern with a soft fade.

Gold hints appear near the lacing and the collar looks padded and comfortable. The tongue also has a shiny triangular badge that stands out.

The outsole looks translucent and matches the light palette. The materials appear smooth and sturdy. Overall, this colorway feels fresh and modern on court.

Looking ahead, LeBron is set to drop more iterations of his newest silhouette, the Nike LeBron 23. We could certainly see Anthony Davis suit up in a pair of LeBron's newest silhouette some time in the future.

