Nike LeBron 22 “I Promise” Brings A Bold Pink Colorway

LeBron James continues to honor his I Promise School with a striking new sneaker. The Nike LeBron 22 “I Promise” delivers a bold pink gradient upper, symbolizing the school’s commitment to empowerment and education. This latest release fuses performance with purpose, making it more than just a basketball shoe. The upper features a blend of soft pink and hot pink, creating a seamless fade. Signature details, like the oversized stitched Swoosh and stitched graphics on the heel, give the sneaker a personal touch. The midsole design incorporates a molded side panel, adding to the futuristic look of the LeBron 22.

Meanwhile, bright blue accents on the outsole and tongue tab contrast the pink, injecting more personality into the design. Comfort and technology remain at the forefront. A cushioned midsole and advanced traction pattern ensure elite performance on the court. The low-top build offers mobility, while quilted inner padding enhances comfort. Gold eyelets and contrast stitching provide extra detailing, showcasing Nike’s attention to craftsmanship. These images reveal the gradient effect and textured embroidery, making the Nike LeBron 22 “I Promise” a standout. The vibrant pink tones dominate, while the Akron-inspired heel stitching adds a deeper connection to LeBron’s roots. As seen in the photos, this pair is both performance-driven and visually striking.

Nike LeBron 22 “I Promise”

Image via Nike

The Nike LeBron 22 “I Promise” arrives in a vibrant pink gradient, blending soft blush tones into deep fuchsia. The low-top silhouette features a stitched Swoosh, quilted tongue, and gold eyelets for added detail. A blue Swoosh on the side panel contrasts the warm tones, while a textured heel embroidery pays homage to LeBron’s Akron roots. The responsive midsole and cushioned lining ensure all-day comfort, making it a versatile pick for both courts and casual wear.

Sneaker News reports that Nike LeBron 22 “I Promise” will be released on March 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.

Image via Nike