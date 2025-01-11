Bright Colors Take Center Stage On The Nike LeBron 22 x Monopoly

This colorway steals the show.

The Nike LeBron 22 collaborates with Monopoly on an electrifying "What The" colorway, delivering bold visuals and playful details. The upper boasts a vibrant tie-dye pattern, blending shades of blue, pink, red, and orange for an energetic, eye-catching look. Lime-green accents on the tongue, laces, and sockliner enhance the design with sharp contrast, while a glossy red Monopoly tag on the tongue adds a premium touch. Monopoly branding appears on the collar tag, tying the theme together. Embroidered dice graphics further emphasize the board game-inspired aesthetic, making this pair a standout release. Designed for both fashion and functionality, the sneaker includes a padded collar and cushioned midsole for comfort during extended wear.

Its durable outsole ensures reliable traction and longevity, catering to performance needs on and off the court. Official photos reveal intricate craftsmanship, showcasing the vibrant details up close and highlighting the creative storytelling behind the collaboration. The Nike LeBron 22 "What The" merges playful Monopoly elements with cutting-edge sneaker design. This release pushes the boundaries of creativity, blending cultural icons with modern footwear innovation. Fans of both sneakers and board games will appreciate the thoughtful details and unique concept. Overall, with its bold design and nostalgic ties, the Nike LeBron 22 "What The" is set to captivate collectors and enthusiasts alike.

"What The" Nike LeBron 22 x Monopoly

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a vibrant pink and blue sole paired with an equally bold midsole. The standout element is undoubtedly the uppers, crafted from tie-dye canvas material that showcases a striking mix of blues, pinks, greens, and oranges. Further, yellow laces and LeBron’s signature embroidered on the heels add distinctive touches to the design. To complete the look, a bright yellow Swoosh is prominently displayed on the sides, tying the colorful theme together.

More Photos

Hypebeast reports that the Nike LeBron 22 x Monopoly “What The” will now be released on January 23rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Overall, fans will be excited that a new colorful look is coming to LeBron's signature line.

Image via Nike