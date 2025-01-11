Air Jordan 5 "Year Of The Snake" Officially Unveiled

A clean colorway and a festive celebration.

Official photos of the Air Jordan 5 "Year of the Snake" have emerged, offering a closer look at its sophisticated design. This release pays homage to the Chinese Zodiac, seamlessly blending cultural storytelling with modern aesthetics. The light bone nubuck upper creates a clean, contemporary foundation, while tonal cream overlays add subtle depth and texture. The standout detail is the snakeskin-inspired finish on the Jumpman hangtag, delivering a bold tribute to the Year of the Snake. Translucent lace locks and netting preserve the iconic Air Jordan 5 DNA, while premium materials enhance its elevated feel.

The latest imagery highlights the harmonious mix of tradition and innovation. Neutral tones dominate the colorway, ensuring versatility for everyday wear. Metallic accents on the midsole bring a touch of luxury, while the semi-translucent outsole provides a sleek, modern edge. This thoughtful design combines heritage-rich storytelling with Jordan Brand's signature craftsmanship. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike will appreciate the "Year of the Snake" for its unique blend of elegance and symbolism. This colorway not only celebrates cultural heritage but also redefines the Air Jordan 5 with a fresh and meaningful update, solidifying its place as a must-have in any collection.

"Year Of The Snake" Air Jordan 5

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber outsole combined with a crisp white midsole, highlighted by iridescent fighter jet-inspired accents. Also, the uppers are constructed from smooth white nubuck, accented with soft grey overlays for a refined look. Further, transparent netting on the sides adds texture while maintaining the classic Air Jordan 5 design. Also, clean white laces further enhance the sleek aesthetic. To complete the look, a snakeskin-textured Jordan hangtag and a Nike hangtag near the tongue provide a unique and stylish finishing touch.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Year Of The Snake” will be released on January 23rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

Image via Nike