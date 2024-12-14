Celebrating The "Year Of The Snake" With The Air Jordan 1 Low OG

An official release date has been set.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is set to arrive in the striking "Year of the Snake" colorway, and official photos are now available. This special edition pays homage to the Chinese zodiac with a sleek and modern aesthetic. The sneakers boast a predominantly grey upper that exudes a refined look. Shiny silver Swooshes along the sides add a bold accent, while the iridescent Wings logo on the heels delivers a dynamic, light-catching effect. Crafted from premium materials, the design ensures both style and durability. Smooth leather overlays blend seamlessly with the grey base, offering a clean and versatile appearance.

The muted tones are elevated by reflective accents, making this pair a standout addition to any sneaker rotation. A crisp white midsole paired with a grey rubber outsole enhances the overall design, providing both contrast and functionality. As part of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG lineup, this release continues to merge heritage with fresh, innovative touches. The "Year of the Snake" edition celebrates global culture while maintaining everyday wearability. The iridescent and metallic details emphasize the festive theme, ensuring this sneaker is both stylish and memorable. Fans will appreciate the balance of elegance and unique design elements in this special release.

"Year Of The Snake" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers include a see-through rubber sole and an off-white midsole. They also come with a soft leather base paired with gray leather overlays. A glossy Swoosh with a snakeskin-like texture decorates the sides. The heels showcase a shimmering Wings logo, and the pair is finished with an elegant black Jumpman hangtag.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year Of The Snake” is going to drop on January 23rd. Also, the retail price will be $160 when they are released. Excitingly, this release celebrates the Chinese zodiac. Additionally, the sleek grey design offers versatility. Finally, anticipation is building quickly for this unique pair. Fans are eager to see it in person.

Image via Nike