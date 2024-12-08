Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year Of The Snake” Gets A First Look

Of course the AJ1 had to join the club.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is set to debut in a bold "Year of the Snake" colorway. This special release celebrates the Chinese zodiac with a sleek, modern design. The sneakers feature a predominantly grey color scheme that exudes sophistication. Additionally, shiny silver Swooshes on the sides add a touch of flair. Moreover, an iridescent Wings logo on the heels enhances the look, catching light for a dynamic effect. The uppers are crafted from premium materials, ensuring both durability and style. Smooth leather overlays complement the grey base, creating a clean and versatile aesthetic.

The muted tones are balanced by the reflective details, making this pair stand out in any collection. Furthermore, a crisp white midsole and grey rubber outsole complete the design, adding functionality and contrast. As part of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG lineup, this release continues the tradition of blending heritage with innovation. The "Year of the Snake" edition represents Jordan Brand’s commitment to celebrating global cultures. The iridescent and shiny elements highlight the festive theme while keeping the design wearable. With its refined color palette and unique accents, this Air Jordan 1 Low OG promises to be a memorable addition to the collection.

"Year Of The Snake" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The sneakers feature a translucent rubber sole and a sail midsole. Also, the shoes feature a light leather base with grey leather overlays. The sneakers also feature a shiny Swoosh with almost-snakeskin material. The heels feature an iridescent Wings logo and the shoes also come with a luxurious black Jumpman hangtag.