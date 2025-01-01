Official Release Date For The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year Of The Snake”

We though this pair was going to drop earlier, but fans won't have to wait long.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG will officially debut in the striking "Year of the Snake" colorway, with the release date now confirmed. Official photos showcase this special edition, which pays tribute to the Chinese zodiac with a sleek and contemporary design. The sneakers feature a predominantly grey upper, exuding a sophisticated and modern vibe. Bold silver Swooshes along the sides provide eye-catching contrast, while the iridescent Wings logo on the heels adds a dynamic, light-reflecting detail. Constructed from premium materials, the design balances durability with style. Smooth leather overlays complement the grey base, creating a refined and versatile look.

Reflective accents elevate the muted tones, making this pair a standout in any sneaker collection. A clean white midsole paired with a grey rubber outsole adds contrast and functionality to the design. As part of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG collection, this release seamlessly blends heritage with contemporary flair. The "Year of the Snake" edition celebrates global culture while offering a design perfect for everyday wear. The iridescent and metallic touches emphasize the festive theme, making this sneaker both stylish and memorable. With its official release date set, fans can prepare to grab a piece that balances elegance and cultural significance.

"Year Of The Snake" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The shoes feature a clear rubber bottom and a cream-colored midsole. They also have a smooth leather base combined with gray leather layers. A shiny Swoosh with a snake-like pattern accents the sides. The back displays a shiny Wings logo, and the design is completed with a sleek black Jumpman tag.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Year Of The Snake” is going to drop on January 29th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $160 when they are released. Excitingly, this drop honors the Chinese zodiac. Moreover, the stylish grey design ensures versatility. Finally, anticipation continues to grow rapidly for this standout pair. Fans can’t wait to see it firsthand.

