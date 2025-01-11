Air Jordan 11 Low "Year Of The Snake" Is Set To Shine

Just days away from this collection dropping.

Official photos of the Air Jordan 11 Low "Year of the Snake" have been unveiled, adding excitement to its January 2025 release. This exclusive design honors the Chinese zodiac with refined details and snake-inspired elements. The crisp white upper offers a sleek and minimalist foundation, while the standout grey snakeskin mudguard adds bold texture and character. These accents channel the serpent's mystique, making the pair a striking addition to any collection.

The design's intricate craftsmanship elevates the sneaker’s sophistication. Also, signature Air Jordan features, including the translucent icy outsole and iconic Jumpman logo, tie the modern aesthetic to the brand’s legacy. Further, beyond its eye-catching look, the "Year of the Snake" reflects cultural significance by blending traditional influences with contemporary design. With these visuals now revealed, anticipation for this release has reached new heights. Overall, expected to be a standout sneaker for early 2025, this drop will appeal to fans of fashion and meaningful storytelling alike.

"Year Of The Snake" Air Jordan 11 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail, semi-translucent rubber outsole combined with a summit white midsole, offering a crisp and clean foundation. Also, the uppers are crafted from football grey leather, highlighted by striking grey snakeskin overlays that exude a sense of luxury. Further, subtle grey accents on the laces and tongue contribute to a cohesive and polished aesthetic. Intricate stitching further enhances the premium craftsmanship, adding a touch of sophistication. The design effortlessly blends elegance and simplicity, creating a look that is both timeless and refined.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “Year Of The Snake” will be released on January 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Excitingly, this marks one of the first big drops of 2025. Additionally, new images highlight its luxurious snakeskin detailing. Fans are eagerly counting down.

Image via Nike