Air Jordan 11 Low "Year Of The Snake" Gets A Detailed Look

Detailed images of the Air Jordan 11 Low “Year of the Snake” have surfaced, building excitement ahead of its anticipated January 2025 release. This special edition celebrates the Chinese zodiac, combining refined craftsmanship with striking snake-inspired elements. A crisp white upper sets a clean and elegant foundation, while grey snakeskin accents along the mudguard deliver a bold statement. This standout detail captures the sleek and captivating essence of the snake, ensuring this sneaker will be a coveted piece for both collectors and enthusiasts.

The intricate textures and thoughtful design elevate this release to a new level of sophistication. Signature Air Jordan elements, such as the translucent outsole and iconic Jumpman branding, maintain a connection to the brand’s timeless heritage. Beyond its striking aesthetics, the “Year of the Snake” reflects cultural significance, blending traditional influences with modern sneaker design. With these detailed visuals now available, anticipation continues to mount for this highly awaited drop. Set to release early next year, this sneaker promises to be one of the defining highlights of 2025, appealing to both fashion-forward fans and those celebrating its deeper cultural ties.

"Year Of The Snake" Air Jordan 11 Low

The sneakers showcase a sail, semi-transparent rubber outsole paired with a summit white midsole for a clean foundation. The uppers are constructed from football grey leather, enhanced by bold grey snakeskin overlays that add a touch of luxury. Grey accents on the laces and tongue create a seamless, polished look. Additionally, intricate stitching elevates the overall premium quality. The design strikes an impeccable balance between elegance and simplicity, making it both refined and timeless.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “Year Of The Snake” will be released on January 23rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Excitingly, this marks one of the first big drops of 2025. Additionally, new images highlight its luxurious snakeskin detailing. Fans are eagerly counting down.