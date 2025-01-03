Bold Colors And Iconic Design: The Nike KD 17 "All-Star"

This shoe drops this month.

The Nike KD 17 "All-Star" brings vibrant energy to the court with its bold design. The sneakers feature a colorful gradient upper showcasing shades of green, yellow, pink, and blue. This striking mix of colors is complemented by bright pink laces, adding a playful contrast. Additionally, black Swooshes on the lateral sides anchor the design, ensuring balance amidst the vibrant hues. The midsole and outsole follow suit with eye-catching tones. An orange midsole paired with a green and yellow rubber outsole highlights the sneaker's dynamic look. Furthermore, the insoles and heel panels display unique graphics, paying tribute to Kevin Durant’s signature "Easy Money" theme.

These details amplify the shoe’s individuality. Performance-wise, the KD 17 is designed with players in mind. It features Nike’s responsive Zoom Air cushioning and lightweight construction, ensuring both comfort and agility on the court. The design seamlessly blends style and functionality, making it suitable for basketball and streetwear alike. With its standout color palette and thoughtful details, the Nike KD 17 "All-Star" is set to be a fan favorite. It captures the excitement of All-Star Weekend while honoring Durant’s legacy. Sneaker enthusiasts and KD fans will surely be eager to add this bold pair to their collection.

"All-Star" Nike KD 17

Image via Nike

The shoes showcase a vibrant translucent rubber sole, blending with a bright orange midsole for a bold aesthetic. The uppers feature a striking gradient design, shades of green, blue, and pink with graphic prints inspired by currency, adding a unique and eye-catching element. Black Nike Swooshes on the sides stand out against the colorful backdrop, providing a sharp contrast. Hot pink laces add a playful touch, while Kevin Durant's signature branding on the heel and tongue emphasizes the design's premium appeal.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 17 “All-Star” is going to be released on January 16th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop.

Image via Nike