Nike KD 17 “N7” Officially Unveiled

The Nike KD 17 is set to make waves with its upcoming "N7" colorway. As Kevin Durant’s signature sneaker, the KD 17 is known for combining performance with style, and this release is no exception. The "N7" colorway features a vibrant shade of blue that dominates the design, making it a standout on and off the court. Black details add depth and contrast, giving the sneaker a sleek and modern look. Subtle red and gold accents make small but impactful appearances, enhancing the overall aesthetic. The red details likely highlight key areas like the KD logo and stitching, while the gold touches add a hint of luxury and sophistication.
This blend of colors creates a dynamic and visually appealing design that reflects both Durant's style and the significance of the N7 collection. The Nike KD 17 "N7" is not just about looks. It’s engineered for top-tier performance, with responsive cushioning and a supportive fit designed for the demands of Durant’s game. The combination of vibrant blue, bold black, and the strategic use of red and gold makes this colorway unique. The "N7" edition of the Nike KD 17 is poised to be a favorite among fans of Durant and those who appreciate standout sneakers.
"N7" Nike KD 17
The sneakers boast an icy blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers are crafted from a vibrant blue mesh with matching blue accents that streak across the sides. Further, a black Swoosh and perforations on the side enhance the design. A red accent is just above the midsole and yellow is located by the laces. Finally, Kevin Durant and N7 branding complete the shoes.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 17 "N7" will be released at some point in November. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.
[Via]