Jonquel Jones x Nike KD 17 “Bahamas” Gets Official Images

A tropical vibe to send off summer.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jonquel Jones x Nike KD 17 “Bahamas” is releasing on August 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers boast a blue rubber sole complemented by a vibrant bright green midsole. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from blue mesh with darker blue accents that streak across the sides. A green Swoosh on the side and perforations enhance the design. Pink laces introduce another vibrant element to the sneakers. Lastly, Kevin Durant's logo graces the tongues, and his EASY logo adorns the heels, rounding out the distinctive features.

The Nike KD 17 "Bahamas" colorway is set to dazzle, with official images now released, showcasing its vibrant design . This special edition, a collaboration with Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty, celebrates her Bahamian heritage. The sneaker's color palette draws from the Bahamian flag, featuring dynamic shades of blue and yellow that capture the spirit of the Caribbean sea and the sun's energy, respectively.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.