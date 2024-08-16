Jonquel Jones x Nike KD 17 “Bahamas” Gets Official Images

The Nike KD 17 "Bahamas" colorway is set to dazzle, with official images now released, showcasing its vibrant design. This special edition, a collaboration with Jonquel Jones of the New York Liberty, celebrates her Bahamian heritage. The sneaker's color palette draws from the Bahamian flag, featuring dynamic shades of blue and yellow that capture the spirit of the Caribbean sea and the sun's energy, respectively.
This blend of colors not only celebrates Jonquel's roots but also her journey and pride in her culture. The design isn't just visually striking; it embodies Jonquel's passion and prowess on the basketball court, adding a personal touch to Kevin Durant's signature line. Ideal for both basketball fans and sneaker collectors, the KD 17 "Bahamas" promises to bring a fresh, tropical breeze to your sneaker rotation. Prepare to embrace the Bahamian vibe with this upcoming release, which adds a splash of island flair to any collection.
"Bahamas" Nike KD 17 x Jonquel Jones
The sneakers boast a blue rubber sole complemented by a vibrant bright green midsole. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from blue mesh with darker blue accents that streak across the sides. A green Swoosh on the side and perforations enhance the design. Pink laces introduce another vibrant element to the sneakers. Lastly, Kevin Durant's logo graces the tongues, and his EASY logo adorns the heels, rounding out the distinctive features.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jonquel Jones x Nike KD 17 “Bahamas” is releasing on August 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
