Kevin Durant's Nike KD 17 Drops In "Aunt Pearl" Colorway Very Soon

The colorway that fans know and love is coming back.

Official photos of the Nike KD 17 have been released, and fans are excited about the upcoming drop. The latest addition to Kevin Durant's signature line combines cutting-edge design and top-tier performance. The "Aunt Pearl" colorway, honoring Durant's late aunt and raising breast cancer awareness, is one of the most anticipated releases. Featuring a soft pink hue with a slightly darker Swoosh, this colorway blends elegance and meaning into a striking design. The KD 17, set to drop soon, combines style with the functionality needed for elite basketball players.

The "Aunt Pearl" colorway is a heartfelt tribute to Durant’s aunt and also promotes breast cancer awareness. Packed with performance features, the KD 17 is designed to enhance Durant's skills on the court, offering the comfort, support, and responsiveness he needs. Whether it's driving to the basket or taking a shot from anywhere, the KD 17 meets the high standards set by Durant. With official photos out and the release fast approaching, this pair is shaping up to be a must-have for sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts alike.

"Aunt Pearl" Nike KD 17

The sneakers have a pink gum rubber sole and a lighter pink midsole with a darker stripe. Also, the uppers are made of light pink material, featuring texture throughout and a darker pink Swoosh on the sides. Additionally, light pink laces and shiny KD branding on the tongues finish off the design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike KD 17 “Aunt Pearl” is going to be released on November 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

