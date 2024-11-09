Air Jordan 1 High ’85 Features Classic "Bred" Look And A High Retail Price

Retailer images are out.

Retailer photos have surfaced for the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Bred," and excitement is building as the release date approaches. This upcoming drop brings back the beloved "Bred" colorway, paying tribute to the original while adding a fresh twist. The sneaker showcases the classic design that has made the Air Jordan 1 High '85 a favorite among sneakerheads and basketball fans alike. The new images highlight its iconic style and honor Michael Jordan’s lasting impact on both sports and sneaker culture.

Combining heritage with modern innovation, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Bred" delivers both the comfort and performance Jordan fans have come to expect. As the release date nears, anticipation is rising, with sneaker enthusiasts eager to secure their pair. Whether you're a long-time collector or just diving into sneaker culture, this iconic silhouette is sure to make a statement. A must-have for any collection, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 continues to shape sneaker culture, blending timeless design with on-court performance.

"Bred" Air Jordan 1 High ’85

Image via JD Sports UK

These sneakers feature a bold red rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. The uppers are made of smooth black leather, complemented by striking red leather overlays and a large red leather Swoosh on the sides. Additionally, Nike Air branding adorns the tongues, while a black Wings logo rests above the Swoosh, completing the timeless design. This sneaker is bound to make a major impact when it drops next February in this iconic colorway, beloved by sneakerheads for years.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” will be released on February 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via JD Sports UK