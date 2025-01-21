Number Of Pairs Revealed For Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred”

BY Ben Atkinson 1.6K Views
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Complex Sneakers
This is going to be a tough pair for fans to get their hands on.

The Air Jordan 1 High '85 “Bred” is gearing up for an ultra-exclusive release. It's rumored to be limited to just 10,000 pairs worldwide. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the sneakers will be available at only 23 select stores across the United States. Jordan Brand has yet to reveal the complete list of retailers, but more details are expected as the launch date nears. Updated retailer photos of the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Bred" have emerged, intensifying the buzz surrounding this drop. This edition pays tribute to the original "Bred" colorway while incorporating subtle updates for a fresh look.

The newly released images emphasize the iconic red and black color blocking that defines the "Bred" aesthetic. Celebrating Michael Jordan’s legacy, this release offers a perfect balance of timeless style and modern updates. Also, the Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Bred" is crafted with premium materials and an authentic ’85 silhouette captures the essence of heritage and performance. With only 10,000 pairs expected, the release is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated moments in 2025's sneaker lineup. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike are bracing for intense competition to secure a pair of this highly limited drop.

"Bred" Air Jordan 1 High ’85
Air-Jordan-1-High-85-Bred-2025-Release-Date-1
Image via Complex Sneakers

These sneakers feature a bold red rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole for a striking contrast. The upper is made of black leather, with vibrant red leather overlays and a red leather Swoosh on the sides. Nike Air branding on the tongues adds a touch, while the black Wings logo above the Swoosh completes the design. With a February release soon, this classic colorway will remain a favorite among sneaker fans, solidifying its legendary status.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” will be released on February 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released. Overall, with its exclusive launch and iconic design, this drop is expected to sell out quickly, making it a must-have for collectors.

Air-Jordan-1-High-85-Bred-2025-Release-Date
Image via Complex Sneakers
Air-Jordan-1-High-85-Bred-2025-Release-Date-3
Image via Complex Sneakers

