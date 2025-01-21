Jit The Beast Showcases Exclusive Air Jordan 4 "Howard University" PE

The Air Jordan 4 has always been a staple in sneaker culture, and a recent exclusive colorway unveiled by Jit The Beast has fans buzzing. Showcased on Instagram, this special "Howard University" edition of the Air Jordan 4 celebrates the legacy of the historic institution. However, sneakerheads may need to temper their excitement, as this is a player-exclusive pair with no plans for a public release. The sneaker also features a premium navy nubuck upper that exudes sophistication. Gold accents on the lace locks and Jumpman logo add a luxurious touch, while a crisp white midsole offers a clean contrast.

The hangtag of the shoe includes the iconic “Bison” branding, a nod to Howard University’s mascot, making it even more unique. Adding to the exclusivity is the custom hang tag, proudly displaying “Howard Bison” in gold lettering. This PE perfectly captures the essence of Howard University while staying true to the timeless Air Jordan 4 design. The mix of premium materials and thoughtful details highlights Jordan Brand's commitment to storytelling. Although this pair won’t hit retail shelves, its presence solidifies the deep connection between Jordan Brand and HBCUs. For now, fans can admire this masterpiece from afar, as it takes its rightful place among exclusive Air Jordan history.

"Howard University" Air Jordan 4 PE

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole and a dark navy midsole. Further, the uppers are comprised of a matching blue leather, with matching overlays. It creates a very cohesive color scheme for these player exclusives. Also, gold details include the Howard Bison's visible hangtag. Finally, even more gold details are on the tongues and heels, creating a very royal feel for these sneakers.