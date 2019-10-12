howard university
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Low OG “Howard University”Howard U is getting a shoe.By Ben Atkinson
- MusicDiddy Honors His Pledge And Donates $1 Million To Howard UniversityDiddy also gave a speech, performed music, and brought out special guests.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsLil Durk Performs At Howard University, Asks Crowd If He & India Royale Should Get Back TogetherAfter gifting the school $350,000 in scholarships and grants, the Chicago MC gave community members a great time while asking for relationship advice.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Gives Howard University $350,000 In Scholarships & GrantsDurk will give two students from his home city of Chicago $50,000 each to attend the HBCU.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsKyrie Irving Delivers Huge Donation To Howard University StudentKyrie came through for a university student in need.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJordan Brand To Sponsor Howard University Athletics: ReportThe Nike subsidiary is reportedly set to outfit athletic teams at the HBCU.By Ben de Lemos
- MusicLil Durk Cuts Howard University Homecoming Performance Short Because Of Underwhelming CrowdThe Voice had enough of Howard.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicGucci Mane's 1017 Artists Pull Out Of Howard University Show In Solidarity Of Student ProtestsHotBoyWes, Big Scarr, and BiC Fizzle reportedly backed out after students protested poor living conditions including mold, rats, and roaches.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureShyne Met With Phylicia Rashad While Visiting The U.S.During his trip to the U.S., Shyne met with Phylicia Rashad at Howard University to discuss the importance of the working class.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsBill Cosby Defends Phylicia Rashad, Compares Media To InsurrectionistsBill Cosby goes off on Howard University in defense of Phylicia Rashad after she tweeted her support for his release. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureBill Cosby Responds To Rumors Of Phylicia Rashad Getting Fired From HowardStudents at Howard University called for Phylicia Rashad to be fired after she tweeted her support for Bill Cosby. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureHoward University Urged To Fire Phylicia Rashad Over Bill Cosby SupportThe HBCU issued a formal response to the dean's comments regarding Cosby's release while the public calls for her to step down.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHoward University's College Of Fine Arts Renamed In Honor Of Chadwick BosemanHoward University reveals that it has named its newly relaunched College of Fine Arts after renowned actor and Howard alum Chadwick Boseman.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsFive-Star Recruit Makur Maker Commits To An HBCUMakur Maker's decision could spark a widespread movement throughout college basketball.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West Makes Baffling Slavery Comments At Howard University's Sunday Service"Slavery was a choice" 2.0, essentially. By Noah C
- MusicKanye West Blesses Howard University With 'Sunday Service' PerformanceKanye West is blessing the HBCU literally. By Aida C.