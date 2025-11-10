First Look At The Air Jordan “Howard University” PE Collection

Jordan Brand continues to show love for Historically Black Colleges and Universities with a new look at the Air Jordan “Howard University” PE collection. The lineup includes the Air Jordan 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, and 14, all dressed in Howard’s colors of white, navy, and red.

Each pair represents the school’s pride and basketball tradition, connecting Jordan Brand’s legacy to one of the most respected HBCUs in the country. Since teaming up with Jordan Brand in 2022, Howard University has become a key part of the brand’s HBCU program.

These Player Exclusives highlight that partnership, giving athletes sneakers that mix performance with school pride. The collection brings together some of the most famous Jordan models, covering different parts of Michael Jordan’s career from the Air Jordan 6 he wore early on to the Air Jordan 14 from his final title run.

Each pair feels unique but stays true to Howard’s bold look. In the new photos, the shoes stand out with clean white leather, navy details, and hits of red. The icy soles, stitching, and subtle school branding show Jordan Brand’s attention to detail.

These Howard University PEs aren’t set for a public release, but they carry Jordan Brand’s ongoing tradition of honoring basketball, culture, and community through special designs like this.

Air Jordan "Howard University" PE's

The Air Jordan “Howard University” PE collection features six classic models: the AJ6, AJ7, AJ8, AJ11, AJ12, and AJ14. Each pair uses white leather uppers with navy and red details inspired by the school’s colors.

Also the designs include signature touches like patent leather on the 11, bold straps on the 8, and metallic accents on the 6 and 7. Each shoe also features custom Howard branding and premium materials throughout.