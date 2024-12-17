Nike Air Force 1 Low Teams Up With Howard University On "Yardrunner"

The pair drops tomorrow.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is teaming up with Howard University for a special “Yardrunner” colorway. This collaboration highlights the rich history and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). It also ties into Nike’s Yardrunners Program, celebrating Black excellence, leadership, and student achievements. The “Yardrunner” design features a clean sail leather base paired with dark brown details. A chocolate brown Swoosh runs along the sides, matching the heels and sock liner. Subtle branding from Howard University makes an appearance, including the coordinates for the campus printed near the forefoot.

Classic “AIR” branding on the midsole uses a matching brown shade, adding a premium touch. The cream-colored midsole and brown rubber outsole provide contrast while maintaining a polished look. Howard’s proud identity comes alive through these thoughtful details. Meanwhile, Nike’s branding honors alumni, students, and leaders who have made lasting impacts. This release blends heritage, pride, and style seamlessly into one iconic silhouette. It’s more than just a sneaker; it’s a tribute to Howard University and the HBCU community. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Yardrunner” perfectly represents Black culture, unity, and innovation.

"Yardrunner" Nike Air Force 1 Low x Howard University

Image via DTLR

The sneakers showcase a brown rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from sail leather, accented by matching black overlays. Furthermore, a brown leather Swoosh ties the design together, enhancing the sleek look. Further, Howard University’s geographical coordinates are near the toebox. The midsole features Air in brown. Finally, the tongues also feature brown Nike branding.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Howard University "Yardrunner" is going to be released tomorrow, December 18th. Also, the retail price of the pairs will be $120 when they are released. This release honors Howard University’s legacy with premium materials, symbolic branding, and a clean design. Excitement continues to build around this special collaboration celebrating Black excellence and culture.

Image via DTLR