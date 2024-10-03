Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Howard University” Officially Revealed

Official photos have surfaced of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Howard University" colorway, creating even more excitement. Originally intended to replicate the exclusive "PE" pair gifted to the school in 2023, this release honors Howard University with a fresh color scheme. It also marks a historic moment as the first Nike x HBCU collaboration available to the public. Fans can now look forward to snagging this iconic pair, celebrating both sneaker culture and the legacy of HBCUs.
The "Howard University" Air Jordan 1 Low OG represents more than just a sneaker; it symbolizes the bond between iconic sneaker culture and the rich heritage of HBCUs. Featuring a classic low-top silhouette, this edition stands out with Howard University's distinctive colors, making it a must-have for collectors. This collaboration adds depth to the Air Jordan 1 Low OG, merging style with cultural significance. This release is about more than just fashion; it embodies pride and history. Don't miss your chance to own a piece that beautifully combines timeless style with cultural importance.
"Howard University" Air Jordan 1 Low OG
These sneakers have a blue rubber sole paired with a fresh sail midsole. The base consists of white leather, contrasted by navy and red leather overlays. A navy Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, along with white laces and a white tongue. Red Nike branding on the tongue complements the color scheme. The heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo in blue stitching, providing a classic appearance.
More Photos
Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Howard University” will be released on October 12th. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
