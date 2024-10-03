Jack Harlow x New Balance 1906R Releases Tomorrow

Jack Harlow is dropping a sneaker.

Jack Harlow is making waves in the sneaker world with his upcoming New Balance 1906R. This collaboration showcases a vibrant green and pink color scheme, reflecting his bold style and personality. The shoe features a unique floral pattern throughout the uppers, adding a playful and fresh touch to the classic silhouette. Harlow's influence extends beyond music into fashion, and this sneaker release is a testament to his creativity. The floral design is not only eye-catching but also embodies a sense of fun and individuality that resonates with his fans.

The choice of colors adds a lively feel, making it perfect for both casual wear and standout fashion moments. As a prominent figure in the hip-hop scene, Jack Harlow continues to bridge the gap between music and fashion. His collaboration with New Balance represents a new direction in sneaker design, appealing to both sneakerheads and style enthusiasts. With the release date approaching, excitement is building among fans eager to get their hands on this exclusive pair. The New Balance 1906R is set to be a must-have item, showcasing Harlow's signature style and leaving a lasting impression in the sneaker community.

New Balance 1906R x Jack Harlow

Image via New Balance

The sneaker features an olive rubber outsole and a matching midsole. This sneaker is built perfectly for casual outings and has performance aspects. Also, the upper is made of leather and mesh, with a pink floral print found throughout. Further, the iconic New Balance "N" logo is on the sides. Overall, these sneakers take on a cohesive and vibrant color scheme.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Jack Harlow x New Balance 1906R will be released on October 4th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.

Image via New Balance