Jack Harlow x New Balance 1906R Dropping This Year

BYBen Atkinson230 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Jack Harlow attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Jack Harlow is getting his own signature sneaker.

Get ready for Jack Harlow's latest collaboration with New Balance, featuring the vibrant and stylish 1906R silhouette. This upcoming release showcases Harlow's unique sense of style and creativity, blending bold colors and intricate designs to make a statement. The New Balance 1906R collaboration with Jack Harlow boasts a standout purple floral design accented with vibrant green details, reflecting Harlow's penchant for eye-catching aesthetics. The combination of colors and patterns creates a striking visual appeal that sets this sneaker apart from the rest.

This attention to detail adds a personal touch to the shoe, showcasing Harlow's artistic vision and storytelling ability. Beyond its captivating design, the New Balance 1906R collaboration with Jack Harlow is crafted for comfort and performance. The green sole provides cushioning and support, ensuring that wearers can step out in style without sacrificing comfort. As anticipation builds for the release of the New Balance 1906R collaboration, fans of Jack Harlow and sneaker enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the chance to add this unique pair to their collection.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG WMNS “Oxidized Green” New Photos

New Balance 1906R x Jack Harlow

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are made of a purple floral design, with green accents. Further, the laces are both green and purple ribbon and the insoles feature an artistic depiction of a man and a woman. Finally, New Balance logos adorn the sides, front, and back of the sneakers.

Complex reports that the Jack Harlow x New Balance 1906R is going to drop later this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Eggplant” Receives A First Look

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-Air-Max-Plus-Drift-Light-Silver-Volt-FD4290-009-5SneakersNike Air Max Plus Drift “Light Silver” Release Details Revealed2.9K
New-Balance-1906R-“Black:Grey”-Official-Photos1SneakersNew Balance 1906R “Black/Grey” Official Photos1.5K
New-Balance-1906R-Reflection-M1906RJXSneakersNew Balance 1906R “Reflection” Releasing Very Soon546
Nike-Air-Force-1-Low-Woven-Together-HF5128-902-3SneakersNike Air Force 1 Low WMNS “Woven Together” Officially Revealed447