Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" Jumps Back To Number 1 On The Hot 100

After a month of many of the biggest hits being slid down the Hot 100 by Christmas music, it's finally beginning to fade. As Christmas songs fall off the chart this week numerous songs are taking massive leaps back up the charts. Jack Harlow's "Lovin' On Me" was the last non-Christmas song to top the charts in early December. The song managed to stick around in the Top 10 every single week despite the influx of holiday tunes and this week it returned to the very top spot.

Elsewhere near the top of the charts are similar songs making big leaps. Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" and Tate McRae's "greedy" jumped 17 and 21 spots respectively to get back into the top 3. Doja Cat lands two songs in the top 10 with "Paint The Town Red" at number 4 and "Agora Hills" at number 10. Both songs jumped up 26 spots on the chart to hit their current spot. Breakthrough R&B star Tyla also scored a new peak for her song "Water" which turns up at number 7. Check out the full top 10 of the Hot 100 below.

Read More: Jack Harlow Shares Trailer For New VR Concert Experience

Jack Harlow Back At #1

Earlier this month, Jack Harlow shared an entirely new kind of live experience with his fans. He teamed up with META for the virtual reality concert "No Place Like Home." The experience let fans get a front-row seat to one of Harlow's shows from the comfort of their home through a virtual reality headset. Fans who got the chance to see the show praised it though many shared comments about how they didn't have virtual reality capabilities.

Last month, Jack Harlow appeared as a guest on another new single. He joined Dave on the Lyrical Lemonade single "All Is Yellow," the 4th new song from the musical outfit. What do you think of Jack Harlow's new song "Lovin' On Me" returning to the top spot on the Hot 100 this week? What's your favorite song in the top 10 of this week's Hot 100? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Jack Harlow's "Drive Safe" Single Is An Instagram Exclusive (For Now)

[Via]