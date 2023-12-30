Jack Harlow's "Drive Safe" Single Is An Instagram Exclusive (For Now)

Jack Harlow was once a child aspiring to be a world-famous rapper. Now that his dreams are coming true, the Kentucky native shows no signs of stopping. After delivering a sophomore album with more sleepers than hip-hop heads were expecting, he made sure to turn the heat back up in 2023 with his featureless JACKMAN album in the summer. Harlow's confidence was obvious on that, especially when declaring himself the best white rapper since Eminem was in his prime.

Before the year wraps up, the White Men Can't Jump actor had more to share with fans. His new "Drive Safe" single is only available on Instagram (for now). As HipHopDX reports, he worked with 2forwOyNE on the track, which tells the story of an unfortunately toxic situationship. "And then it’s a forehead kiss on the doorstep / The way she tryna stay is like she studied at Morehead," Harlow spits for the camera.

Jack Harlow Shares His Final Single of 2023

"But nah, she went to Western / The body of Corvette, bellbottom jeans and a lil’ bitty corset / Neelam ain’t a fan of her / She tried to give me caution signs like the floor’s wet / But the problem is somеthing else is too / Steady pu**y ain’t еver felt this new," the "Blade of Grass" hitmaker continues, before making it clear he refuses to be devote himself to one woman, no matter how good she makes him feel.

Which of Jack Harlow's 2023 releases do you think was his best work? Let us know in the comments, and check out another fire new hip-hop release in the form of Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine's Alchemist-produced Hell & Nash 2: The Original Version LP at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Remember one thing, you not my girl

I rock with you, but you don't rock my world

I love hangin' with you, but I'm not hung up on you

I got another hour in me after I f**k on you

