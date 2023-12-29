Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, And The Alchemist Deliver "Hall & Nash 2: The Original Version"

Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and The Alchemist are three artists who have tremendous chemistry with one another. Overall, they have worked together a lot in the past. One project they worked on was Hall & Nash 2. Unfortunately, this is a project that never truly saw a full release. Instead, it was one that was shelved while some songs came out, here and there. Well, now, the full project is finally out on streaming services. Below, you can find a nine-track stream of Hall & Nash 2: The Original Version.

Of course, as part of Griselda, Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine have done a lot of amazing work together. They have always had amazing chemistry that shines through on their projects. Furthermore, they also have a proven track record with Alc. When you put all of this together, you can imagine that Hall & Nash 2 is a delight to listen to. As you will see on this tracklist, there is only one feature outside of the three main artists. That feature is from ScHoolboy Q on the track "Fork In The Pot."

Read More: What Is Westside Gunn's Best-Selling Album?

Westside Gunn x Conway x The Alchemist

At just nine tracks, this is certainly a project that is short, sweet, and to the point. However, that is certainly a selling point given the fact so many projects are a bit bloated these days. Either way, we're just happy to have this project on streaming now. Hopefully, we get more stuff out of the vault, in the future.

What do you think of this project? Is this something you have been waiting on for a while? Let us know, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on the biggest projects from all of your favorite artists. 2024 is about to be a fantastic year for the music world.

Tracklist:

Introduction Ray Mysterio For In The Pot ft. ScHoolboy Q Michaelangelo 94 Ghost Shit Pete vs Andre Fuck & Get High Judas Hall & Nash 2

Read More: Westside Gunn’s Pledge To The Culture