The Alchemist Announces "Hall & Nash 2" With Westside Gunn & Conway The Machine

Just when we thought Christmas Day couldn't get any better in 2023, we have a new (and hopefully fantastic) album to look forward to. Moreover, The Alchemist announced that he will be releasing the original version of the Hall & Nash 2 mixtape with Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine. This will continue the prolific run that these artists have been on for years now, but it comes with some historical context. It's a sequel project to the Griselda rappers' original tape from around 2015, and this original version will drop exclusively in physical formats (vinyl, cassettes, and CDs) on Friday, December 29 with a new version coming later in 2024. Let's allow Uncle Al to explain.

"When i first linked with @westsidegunn & @whoisconway the original plan was to do a Hall & Nash 2 tape," The Alchemist wrote. "From the first day in the lab, i knew i needed these guys on my beats more than they needed my beats. The s**t was coming out cr*zy. They linked with [ScHoolboy Q] one day at my spot and made one. We knew we had something good. While we were finishing the project, they signed their deal with Shady.

Read More: Westside Gunn Will Release “Michelle Records” Under One Condition

The Alchemist Unveils Hall & Nash 2 As A Physical-Only Release

"We ended up changing the plan to drop H&N2, & over time used some of the songs for different things," The Alchemist continued. "But a handful of songs never came out, & the original version of the album was never released. Now for the first time, the OG version of Hall & Nash 2 will be released on vinyl cd and tape. Collectors item for the day ones. FRIDAY. 12 NOON E.S.T. ALCRECORDS.COM. Limited version artwork by @ral_duke . Next year me @daringer_ Wes & Conway already cooking an official HALL & NASH 2. u have been warned."

Meanwhile, this comes after the legendary producer cosigned Kid Cudi's idea for a collaborative project. As such, we could be getting a whole lot more greatness from these creatives in 2024, which shouldn't surprise anyone. After all, they put out too much amazing stuff to expect any less from them. For more news and updates on The Alchemist, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: A$AP Rocky & Earl Sweatshirt Hit Up The Alchemist's Home Studio