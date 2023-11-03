The Alchemist Shares New Project “Flying High, Part 2”

In the world of hip-hop, few names shine as brightly as The Alchemist's. With an illustrious career spanning decades, the legendary producer has consistently delivered music that leaves listeners in awe. Just a few months ago, he treated us to Flying High, an EP that brought together a star-studded lineup of artists like Earl Sweatshirt, billy woods, and Boldy James. Now, a new sonic adventure is available as The Alchemist drops off the sequel, Flying High, Part 2.

One of the most notable aspects of any project led by The Alchemist is the assembly of featured guests. Known for his incredible chemistry with a variety of artists, this EP is no exception. The Alchemist has brought back some of his former collaborators, promising a sonic journey that is sure to captivate. In contrast to its predecessor, the EP begins with a solo track, "Turkish Link." The project spans 10 tracks long, with the second half being instrumentals.

Read More: Earl Sweatshirt Trolls Fans At His “Doris” Shows By Teasing Frank Ocean Appearance

Stream "Flying High, Part 2"

https://open.spotify.com/album/21cT6jnDfeUTCN1J2bzllz?si=6Cx-DVZYRLKugl1zKM1SoQ

Moreover, this EP goes a step further by offering instrumental versions for each of the five main songs. This choice caters to the diverse tastes of The Alchemist's fanbase, providing a total of ten tracks that showcase his versatility. The guest appearances on Flying High, Part Two feature some of The Alchemist's longtime allies, including Curren$y, Conway The Machine, and the return of Gangrene, the collaborative duo of The Alchemist and Oh No. Action Bronson also joins the party on the previously released single "Vertigo," adding his unique flavor to the mix.

What makes "Vertigo" even more special is The Alchemist's return to the mic. A rapper before he became a renowned producer, he effortlessly demonstrates his lyrical prowess on this track. With his friend Action Bronson by his side, they humorously delve into the topic of making inconvenient stops during a road trip. Flying High, Part 2 is more than just an EP; it's a testament to The Alchemist's enduring artistry. As he continues to push the boundaries of hip-hop production and creativity, this project promises to be another unforgettable chapter in his illustrious career. What do you think of the EP so far?

Tracklist:

Turkish Link Phil Drummond (Ft. Conway the Machine) Vertigo (Ft. Action Bronson) Royal Hand (Ft. Gangrene) Paint Different (Ft. Curren$y) Turkish Link (Instrumental) Phil Drummond (Instrumental) Vertigo (Instrumental) Royal Hand (Instrumental) Paint Different (Instrumental)

Read More: Tyler, The Creator Links Up With Syd, Taco, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples And More