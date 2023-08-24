Earl Sweatshirt Trolls Fans At His “Doris” Shows By Teasing Frank Ocean Appearance

Earl Sweatshirt recently hosted an almost complete Odd Future reunion for the Los Angeles show of his Doris ten-year anniversary trek. Moreover, he also performed in Chicago and New York, and has another show in London coming up on Friday (August 25). Overall, it was quite the tender, nostalgic, and downright heartwarming display for old-school OFWGKTA fans and post-collective Earl fans alike. Not only could the Chicago-born and California-raised MC look back on his career, but he also celebrated his journey with the crew he started with. However, in addition to Hodgy and Left Brain, there was one face from the group whose absence people hyper-fixated on: the ever-elusive Frank Ocean.

The R&B star being off the radar is a law of physics at this point, and doesn’t necessarily have to fix that if it’s what he prefers as an artist and individual. Regardless, the rest of Odd Future’s alumni is aware of this, and Earl Sweatshirt decided to play on that in the cruelest but funniest way possible. During his Doris shows, the 29-year-old has continually teased Frank Ocean’s guest appearance for the track “Sunday,” which he appears on. Whether it’s saying “We’ll get him next time,” fake-announcing him, or bringing out another person entirely, Earl hasn’t forgotten his comedic chops from the “Loiter Squad” days.

Earl Sweatshirt Teases Frank Ocean Cameo To No Avail

FRANK OCEAN JUST CAME OUT IN NYC AT EARLS DORIS SHOW pic.twitter.com/ejwNv1TSQk — recede🥳BLOOM OUT NOW!🥀 (@rec3de) August 24, 2023

Still, the master MC said that he wants to work something out for a future show, so not all hope is lot. All that aside, it’s hard to think of a scenario that Frank Ocean would break his mystique for these days. The closest we got to that was a controversial performance at Coachella and random appearances at concerts or events, but even those were at arm’s length. What’s more is that one online user started a rumor that Earl asked fans to put their phones away and then brought Frank out to perform “Super Rich Kids” at one of the shows, but that’s unverified. Check out some more clips of Earl Sweatshirt’s trolling down below.

More Trolling At The Doris Shows

Earl Sweatshirt says he wanted Frank Ocean to be at the LA show to perform 'Sunday'.



Earl also says he wants to work something out for tomorrow night at the New York show. pic.twitter.com/d7WhJlFE4A — Odd Future: Fan Page (@OddFuturePage) August 23, 2023

earl with the frank ocean bait at the doris 10th anniversary show 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NfqfxNsDXE — alex ishii (@_alexcoluna) August 20, 2023

FRANK???? EARL STOP PLAYING pic.twitter.com/YujlkIl47C — Spidey with the Pen (@Marcgriffin27) August 24, 2023

Meanwhile, the Some Rap Songs creative has been far from elusive, often popping out for his own material, features, and a strong connection to the rap “underground” (because what does that even mean nowadays?). In fact, he just dropped a new single and music video, “Sentry” which features MIKE and is off his upcoming project with The Alchemist, Voir Dire. Hopefully he reunites with his collaborator in a documented manner one day, whether on wax or onstage. With that in mind, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Earl Sweatshirt and Frank Ocean.

