Ten years is a long time, and that’s how long it’s been since Earl Sweatshirt came bursting onto the scene. His debut album, Doris, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this summer. Earl will be performing a one-night show in honor of the time-lapse, gracing The Novo stage in Los Angeles on August 19th. He will perform the entire album for the first time with collaborator Domo Genesis. Domo is on the third track in Doris, a song titled “20 Wave Caps.”

Milestones like this don’t come around very often. For a decade, Earl Sweatshirt has been a figurehead for the rap game, and Doris is what started it all. Since 2013, he’s released I Don’t Like Sh*t, I Don’t Go Outside: An Album by Earl Sweatshirt (2015) and SICK! (2022). Three albums in 10 years don’t seem like much, but Earl’s sound and precision make it so that when he does release music, it’s game-changing. Doris is a testament to this type of influence, and now the album is getting even more flowers.

Earl Sweatshirt And The Legacy Of “Doris”

Earl made quite the splash with Doris back in the early 2010s. His features on that album included Vince Staples, Tyler, the Creator, Frank Ocean, Mac Miller, and RZA. He dropped the album after a forced stint at a Somoan boarding school. He signed with Columbia Records when he was 19 years old and had the album finished that same year. This came off the coattails of his first mixtape, Earl, which he released in 2010 (Earl was 16 at the time.)

The tracklist totes 15 songs, totaling over 44 minutes of classic Earl Sweatshirt beats and verses. The album received massive critical acclaim, launching Earl to the forefront of the rap game. While he’s an acquired taste for some, others absolutely adore his sound. The Doris 10-year anniversary concert is bound to be a huge rap event, making this summer even hotter than it already is.

