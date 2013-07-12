doris
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Trolls Fans At His "Doris" Shows By Teasing Frank Ocean AppearanceLoving Frank's a little different, fans don't like him a lot.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTyler, The Creator Joins Earl Sweatshirt Onstage At LA ShowThe duo performed "Whoa."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureEarl Sweatshirt To Celebrate A Decade Of "Doris" With Single ShowEarl Sweatshirt is honoring his past accomplishments for a night.By Jake Lyda
- NewsEarl Sweatshirt Cuts "Wearld Tour" Short To Finish AlbumEarl Sweatshirt announces that he's cutting his current tour short by eight dates to finish his upcoming sophomore album.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsChum (Left Brain Remix)Give Left Brain's new remix of Earl Sweatshirt's "Chum" a spin.By hnhh
- NewsEarl Sweatshirt Announces "Wearld Tour" DatesEarl announces an ambitious "Wearld Tour".By Trevor Smith
- ReviewsReview: Earl Sweatshirt's "Doris"OFWGKTA’s macabre maestro delivers a project that’s as solid and compelling as it is conflicted.By Perry Simpson
- InterviewsEarl Sweatshirt Discusses His Past Rape Lyrics & Change In Content On "Doris"Earl Sweatshirt talks about the change in subject matter from "Earl" to "Doris."By Rose Lilah
- SongsSasquatchA leak off Odd Future's Earl Sweatshirt upcoming album, "Doris," which drops on August 20th.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBurgundyThe full version of Earl Sweatshirt's "Burgundy", which'll appear on his upcoming "Doris" album. Enjoy. (Hit the Amazon link below to pre-order the project.)By hnhh
- NewsEarl Sweatshirt Says That "Rap Is Either On The Cusp Of Dying Or Having A Renaissance"Earl Sweatshirt talks about the rap genre and returning to the United States.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBurgundyA preview of Earl Sweatshirt's 'Burgundy', from his upcoming album "Doris".By hnhh
- NewsEarl Sweatshirt Reveals "Doris" Tracklist & Release DateEarl Sweatshirt has revealed the tracklist and release date for his first retail album.By Trevor Smith