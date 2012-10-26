Perry Simpson
<b>Contributor</b> Hip-hop enthusiast and (budding) historian Perry Simpson contributes features, reviews and lists to HNHH. He's a devout music fan, and celebrates hip-hop's full spectrum of artistic expression - namely bboying, graffiti, DJing and of course emceeing. <strong>Favorite Hip-Hop Artists:</strong> Lupe Fiasco, Earl Sweatshirt, Ab-Soul, Joey Badass, MF Doom & Kendrick Lamar
- ReviewsWale's "SHiNE" (Review)Wale succumbs to the lowest common denominator on his new album.By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: Mick Jenkins' "Wave[s]"Ahead of his debut album, Mick Jenkins tides fans over with this EP.By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: Tyler, The Creator's "Cherry Bomb""Cherry Bomb"—the fourth studio album from Odd Future head honcho Tyler, the Creator—is frequently loud, occasionally soothing, and a bit frustrating.By Perry Simpson
- Original ContentDrill Alternatives: The Other Side Of Chicago RapHNHH calls attention to 15 of the waviest non-drill rappers coming of of the Chi.By Perry Simpson
- Original ContentDebate: Was Total Slaughter Bad For Battle Rap?Many fans seem to think so, but this isn’t the first time the mainstream and underground mixed, and it won’t be the last.By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: Isaiah Rashad's "Cilvia Demo"TDE’s new blood delivers nothing but heat rocks on his debut EP.By Perry Simpson
- Original Content27 Important Moments In Hip-Hop's 40 YearsHNHH celebrates 40 years of hip-hop by taking a look at some of the biggest things to happen in the culture.By Perry Simpson
- Original Content50 Crazy Eminem VersesHNHH looks across Em's discography for his funniest, dopest, most insane lyrical escapades from the legendary MC.By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: Lloyd Banks' "F.N.O. (Failure's No Option)"Lloyd Banks comes correct with his latest project, proving why NY shouldn't be slept on.By Perry Simpson
- Original Content15 Spooky Rap VideosGet in the spirit of Halloween with our list of 15 of the most spooky rap videos ever.By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: DJ Khaled's "Suffering From Success"DJ Khaled’s latest project suffers from a lot more than success.By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: Dom Kennedy's "Get Home Safely"Where does Dom Kennedy’s latest album rank among the recent slew of West Coast releases? Very high actually. By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: Game's "OKE: Operation Kill Everything"Game’s first project post-Interscope is an easy contender for mixtape of the year.By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: Nispey Hussle's "Crenshaw"Does Nipsey prove he’s worth the buzz with this new mixtape, "Crenshaw"?By Perry Simpson
- Original ContentTop 20 Hottest Video Game SoundtracksThese are 20 of the best hip-hop soundtracks in gaming history.
By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: Earl Sweatshirt's "Doris"OFWGKTA’s macabre maestro delivers a project that’s as solid and compelling as it is conflicted.By Perry Simpson
- Original ContentGame Changers: Outkast EditionNext up in HNHH’s Gamechanger series is the eclectic southern duo Outkast.By Perry Simpson
- Original ContentGame Changers: Nas EditionHNHH would like to welcome another of hip-hop’s veteran emcees to our Game Changers series, the one and only Nas.By Perry Simpson
- Original ContentGame Changers: Eminem EditionHNHH continues our look at some of rap's most influential and essential artists in our Game Changers series, the focus this time on Detroit's resident legendary emcee, Eminem.By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: Rockie Fresh's "Electric Highway"The rap community exploded overnight with coverage of Rockie Fresh, a 21 year old emcee out of the Chi and the newest member of Maybach Music Group. Rockie’s latest mixtape "Electric Highway" dropped January 21 and stands as the artist’s first release under MMG.By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: A$AP Rocky's "Long.Live.A$AP" After months of push-backs and more than a year’s worth of anticipation, A$AP Rocky’s studio debut Long.Live.A$AP has finally hit stores, and it's one of the most creatively balanced rap albums in recent memory.By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: Chief Keef's "Finally Rich"The energy of Chief Keef, and the whole Drill movement out of Chicago, has grown to palpable levels since “I don’t like” and its popular remix released, absorbing the rap community in furious and polarized debate about the youth, violence and rap culture. That energy culminates in Keef’s major label debut "Finally Rich," but does the music itself reflect the scope of Keef’s talent?By Perry Simpson
- Original ContentHNHH's Top 8 Most Disappointing Projects of 2012HNHH looks back at eight of 2012's most disappointing projects, be they mixtapes or albums. Take note that in some cases, projects were deemed disappointing not because of quality or commercial success, but based on their failure to follow through with expectations.By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: Wiz Khalifa's "O.N.I.F.C."After a few push backs Wiz Khalifa’s second major label release O.N.I.F.C. is here and the Pittsburgh rapper delivers an enjoyable, if topically bland piece of work.By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: French Montana's "Mac and Cheese 3"After a delayed release, French Montana dropped the 3rd instalment of his Mac and Cheese mixtape series. Another project laden with features, it is hard to simply like or dislike French Montana’s latest work- and with an increasingly polarized rap audience, that may be a bad thing.By Perry Simpson
- Original ContentTop 10 Major Label Solo DebutsHNHH examines 10 of the best major label, solo debuts in rap following the acclaimed release of Kendrick Lamar’s “good kid m.A.A.d. city”.By Perry Simpson
- ReviewsReview: RZA's "The Man With The Iron Fists" OSTWhile the highly anticipated opening of “The Man with the Iron Fists” is exactly a week away, the equally anticipated soundtrack has been up for streaming for some time. The album officially dropped this week on October 23rd, and as a cinematic soundtrack, is well worth a listen.By Perry Simpson